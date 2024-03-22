Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Increased to $2.65 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $1.85 to $2.65 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blend Labs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.06.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of BLND stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 118.15%. Analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $246,095.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 35.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,879 shares during the period. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blend Labs by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,724,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,190 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its position in Blend Labs by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 11,241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 855,281 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,500,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

