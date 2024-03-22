Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blend Labs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.06.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Blend Labs stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $758.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.92. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 118.15% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $246,095.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

