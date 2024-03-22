Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 722,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,835,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.85 to $2.65 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 118.15% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $246,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Stories

