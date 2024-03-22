Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at $19,054,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at $19,054,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Block Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of SQ stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,214,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,099,530. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

