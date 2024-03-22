Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading Down 0.1%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.21 and last traded at $79.28. 1,368,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 11,125,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Block Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 479.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $113,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,299,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,064 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Block by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Block by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

