Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.37

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 1513787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $100,726,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $96,641,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $56,354,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.