BMO Capital Markets Cuts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$89.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$91.00 to C$89.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.77.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$77.08. 1,193,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,913. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$63.15 and a one year high of C$87.27. The stock has a market cap of C$74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$77.58.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

