BMO Capital Markets Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $42.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SMAR. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Smartsheet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $356,338.08. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $902,656. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.