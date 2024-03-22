Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 0.9% Higher

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $190.38 and last traded at $189.55. Approximately 3,061,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 10,520,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.56.

Boeing Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.01, a PEG ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.87 and its 200-day moving average is $210.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,642,519,000 after buying an additional 892,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after buying an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

