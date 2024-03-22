Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher Sells 13,000 Shares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
BBD.B stock opened at C$58.95 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$39.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.01. The company has a market cap of C$5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BBD.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.08.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
