Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher Sells 13,000 Shares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

BBD.B stock opened at C$58.95 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$39.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.01. The company has a market cap of C$5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBD.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.08.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.