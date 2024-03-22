Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $306.76 and last traded at $306.36. 105,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 141,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.08.

Boston Beer Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.19.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

