Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.31 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$320.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$321.00.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

TSE BYD opened at C$287.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$301.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$270.20. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$201.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.