BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

BPT opened at $2.39 on Monday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $150,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $403,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

