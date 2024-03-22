Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Sells $76,980.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Braze Stock Performance

BRZE opened at $53.57 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after buying an additional 480,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after buying an additional 65,973 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,127,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,900,000 after buying an additional 352,090 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

