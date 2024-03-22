Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.2% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $100,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 50.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $18.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,366.37. 1,448,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,372. The stock has a market cap of $633.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,248.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,046.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.