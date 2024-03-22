Brokerages Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) PT at $7.50

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPS. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market cap of $283.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

