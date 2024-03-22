Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Price Target at GBX 57.17

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 57.17 ($0.73).
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.75) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.52) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 1,000,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($572,883.51). Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
