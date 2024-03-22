Brokerages Set Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Price Target at $1,450.00

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Markel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MKL

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,522.27 on Friday. Markel Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,201.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,467.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,447.59.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group will post 82.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.