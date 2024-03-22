Brokers Set Expectations for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ATMU)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $28.58 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Stories

