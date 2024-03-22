Brokers Set Expectations for Lazydays Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GORV)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lazydays in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lazydays’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lazydays’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Lazydays Trading Up 3.4 %

GORV stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46. Lazydays has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.86.

About Lazydays

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:GORV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. Lazydays had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $198.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

