Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Director Sells C$127,500.00 in Stock

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$127,500.00.

Brompton Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Brompton Corp. sold 900 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.95, for a total transaction of C$8,955.00.

Brompton Split Banc Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE SBC traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.52. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.97 and a 52-week high of C$11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54. The stock has a market cap of C$188.94 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.56.

About Brompton Split Banc

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

