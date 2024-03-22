Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,372 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $95.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,091,448. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.10. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

