Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 4,163 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,489. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

