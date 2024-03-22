Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.37% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $54.33. 453,878 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.