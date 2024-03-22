Brookstone Capital Management Buys 16,029 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,640. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $168.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

