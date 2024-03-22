Brookstone Capital Management Buys 3,948 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 694,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $38,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.59. The company had a trading volume of 560,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,779. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.68.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.