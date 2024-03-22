Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,585,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,146,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 2.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.06. 63,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,462. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.