Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,126 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $21,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.91. 420,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $67.64.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

