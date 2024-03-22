Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,476 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.20. 261,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,661. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

