Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.7 %

MO stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,426,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,434,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

