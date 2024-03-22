Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 552,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $54,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,521. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

