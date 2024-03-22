Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 188.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,648 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 901.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 283,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,926. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

