Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.61 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,157,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 492,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,923,000 after buying an additional 195,769 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,883,712. The firm has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.76.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

