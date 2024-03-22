Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.04 Million Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XTFree Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.12% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XT. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.53. 37,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.