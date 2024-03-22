Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.04 Million Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.12% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XT. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.53. 37,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.