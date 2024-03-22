Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.91 Million Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.36% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,137,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 900,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,074,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 190,166 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 34,455 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AOM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,058. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

