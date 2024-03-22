Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,990 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $71.95. 160,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,266. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.17.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

