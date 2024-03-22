Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,072 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 6.99% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $42,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.29. 112,050 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.