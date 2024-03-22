Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 471,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,681 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $21,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,397 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after buying an additional 1,411,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,192,000 after buying an additional 1,224,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IUSB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.54. 391,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,703. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1463 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.