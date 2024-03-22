Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 2.16% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $29,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 199,702 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

CLTL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.35. 124,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,011. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $104.81 and a 1-year high of $105.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.57.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

