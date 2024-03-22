Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $527.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $364.88 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

