Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $20,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.45. The stock had a trading volume of 397,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.94. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

