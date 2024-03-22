Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,107 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,519 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,993,000 after acquiring an additional 119,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,358,000 after buying an additional 107,636 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

