Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.27. 317,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,988. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.68. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

