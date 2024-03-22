Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,581 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PAPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.52. 34,198 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

