Brookstone Capital Management Sells 121,679 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 528,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,679 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $30,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.09. 426,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,480. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

