Brookstone Capital Management Sells 19,381 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,381 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $14,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after purchasing an additional 460,104 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares in the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after purchasing an additional 969,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,631,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,076,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $49.53. 3,789,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,213,754. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.