Brookstone Capital Management Sells 649 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.23. The company had a trading volume of 625,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,624. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.09. The stock has a market cap of $236.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.