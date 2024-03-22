Brookstone Capital Management Sells 804,806 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 627,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804,806 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $18,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 181,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

