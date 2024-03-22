Brown & Brown (BRO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) in the last few weeks:

3/20/2024 – Brown & Brown had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2024 – Brown & Brown was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2024 – Brown & Brown was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

3/9/2024 – Brown & Brown was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2024 – Brown & Brown was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2024 – Brown & Brown had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Brown & Brown had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Brown & Brown had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Brown & Brown had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Brown & Brown had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Brown & Brown had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BRO traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $86.34. 144,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,915. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

