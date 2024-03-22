BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 347.78%.

BTCS Price Performance

BTCS stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $20.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BTCS in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Activity at BTCS

In other BTCS news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of BTCS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,264,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,264,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michal Handerhan sold 45,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $71,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,718,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,703 shares of company stock worth $191,568. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTCS stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of BTCS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

Featured Articles

